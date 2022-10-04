Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Questions Shalin Bhanot For Nominating Him, Asks Him Not To 'Play Games'

In less than three days after its premiere, we have seen it all in Bigg Boss 16 house. In the first episode, we saw an argument between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam. Later, we also saw Gautam Vig and MC Stan getting into an ugly war of words. However, in the upcoming episode, we will see an argument between Sajid Khan and Shalin Bhanot.

In the latest promo released by Colors TV, Sajid Khan can be seen questioning co-contestant Shalin Bhanot for nominating him. “Bigg Boss ke baad yahan ghar ki doosri awaz Shalin hai. Yahan aane se pehle tu mujhe keh raha tha ke tu Farah ka doosra bhai hai. Toh nominate mujhe kyu kiya (After Bigg Boss, Shalin Bhanot is this house’s second voice. Before coming here, you told me that you are Farah’s second brother. Why did you nominate me then)?” he says. Later, he can also be seen asking Shalin not to ‘play games’ with him. Following this, even Shalin questions him back saying, ‘Who he is and why is he participating in Bigg Boss?’

“Sajid aur Shalin ke beech hui nayi takraar, kya ghar mein bann rahi hai nayi daraar?” the caption of the promo reads.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss announced the first-ever nominations of the season on Monday when he asked the housemates to gather in the garden area and name two names each for nomination. After the task, Bigg Boss announced that five contestants have been nominated – Sajid Khan, Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Pradhan.

Later, Bigg Boss also punished Tina Dutta, Manya Singh and Soundarya for saying ‘sorry’ after nominating their fellow contestant. Bigg Boss argued that the three are tying to play safe and asked them to take care of the entire household duties until his next announcement.

