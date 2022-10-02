Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Recalls Having No Work, Says 'Housefull 4 Bana Raha Tha, Credit Cheen Liya'

Sajid Khan took the internet by storm as he entered Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant on Saturday. Sajid, who had been away from the media glare for over four years, recalled how he was removed from the Housefull film franchise in 2018. Sajid was embroiled in MeToo controversy after three separate harrowing accounts by actresses against him emerged online. Actors Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu had also called out the director for his alleged misbehaviour with his female colleagues on film set.

Without mentioning the MeToo controversy, Sajid said that the past four years had been very tough for him as he had no work. “I did not have much work, have been at home for past four years. So, when the Colors team called me up, I decided I should come here and maybe learn something about myself,” Sajid told Salman Khan.

“I have seen many ups and downs in my life and been very low in past four years.” When Salman interrupted to say Sajid only saw one low, the filmmaker added, “And that one low was a huge one.”

Sajid further recounted how he became an “arrogant man” after delivering back to back success. “There’s a saying that failure destroys people. But in my case, my success destroyed me. I became very arrogant with three back-to-back hits. So, I thought I had become infallible, I can never make a wrong film,” said Sajid.

The filmmaker added, “Arrogant statements de raha tha, upar wale ne phat karke jhapad maara, ‘Himmatwala’ nahi chali… thoda sa humble hua phir se jhapad maara aur ‘Humshakals’ nahi chali. Humshakal ke baad to maine apni shakal hi chhupa di (I started giving arrogant statements so the almighty slapped me and Himmatwala became a flop. I became slightly humble but got another slap and Humshakals became another flop. After Humshakals, I hid my face).”

Sajid, who is the brother of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, then recalled how his credit was revoked overnight from Housefull 4 movie.

“I started writing after Humshakals. I was making Housefull 4 but got kicked out of the movie. My credit was taken away. I felt like this was all the god’s of telling me that you have to become a slightly nicer person,” Sajid added.

The show also saw a special appearance from Shehnaaz Gill as she extended her best wishes to Sajid via a pre-recorded video message.

