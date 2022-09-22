Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to Enter The Salman Khan-Hosted Show?

Several big names from the entertainment industry have been doing the rounds on social media as potential contestants on the new season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. The Salman Khan-hosted show is just 9 days away from its premiere and the speculation is rife about the celebrities who will enter the Bigg Boss house.

With several names emerging on the internet from time to time, including Shilpa Shetty’s entrepreneur husband Raj Kundra and Shaleen Bhanot, the latest name to pop up as one of the probable contestants is that of filmmaker Sajid Khan.

Top showsha video

Multiple social media posts suggest that the makers of the country’s most-watched reality show are aiming to spice things up and bring a different kind of entertainment into the house by trying to get the filmmaker on board. If he enters the Bigg Boss house, Sajid is expected to talk about the ‘MeToo’ allegations against him.

After the accusations made headlines, he was banned by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTA) for a year. The Housefull director was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018 by a few female colleagues from the industry, including Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Mandana Karimi, journalist Karishma Upadhyay and a few others.

Moreover, if Sajid enters the show, he might reveal some deep secrets about his ex-girlfriend, Jacqueline Fernandez. The Bollywood actress recently hit the headlines for her connection to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the money laundering case.

The highly anticipated Season 16 of Bigg Boss is all set to air from October 1 with a grand premiere episode. The preparations for the upcoming season are going on in full swing.

The makers are trying to bring on board some of the entertainment world’s biggest names this season around. Karan Patel, Faisal Khan, Munawar Faruqui, social media sensation Just Sul and Abdu Rozik, among many others, are likely to participate in Bigg Boss 16.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here