Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Addresses His Rs 1000 Crore Fee, Says 'Have So Many Expenses Like Lawyers'

Bigg Boss 16 kicks off this weekend. While the contestants are yet to be revealed, Salman Khan addressed the rumours of his pay for the new season. It was long rumoured that Salman is charging a bomb for the new season. The actor addressed the rumours at the press conference of the show. The Bigg Boss 16 host poked fun at the rumours by bringing up the “reports” that claimed a Rs 1000 crore price tag and said, “I was going to return the money I didn’t get only.”

He added that if he was paid the said amount, he does not need to work. He also joked that if he was being paid the amount, he would pay off a lot of things, including his lawyer for the cases. “If I get this amount, I won’t work the rest of my life. There will come a day when I will get paid this amount. Even if I get paid this amount, I have so many such expenses wherein… Lawyer’s fees and all…” he cracked up.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/GURu9850ens” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

He then turned serious and said, “(My fees) is not so much. It’s not even 1/4th of this amount.” He jokingly added that the amount quoted in such reports is noticed by ED and IT departments as well and then when they come and check, they find out what’s the reality.

In the event, Salman also revealed that the new season will feature the unexpected. He teased that Bigg Boss himself will be a part of the show. However, Salman chose to keep things under wrap until this weekend.

This year, it has also been revealed that weekend ka vaar will take place on Friday and Saturday instead of the Saturday and Sunday schedule.

For the unversed, Salman has been hosting Bigg Boss since the fourth season. He said he likes hosting the show and getting a chance to meet new people. He enjoys helping people get on the right track. He also added that he grows a bond with the members of the Bigg Boss house. While the actor has cemented his title as the best host of the show, he also shares a close bond with the contestants outside of the show as well.

