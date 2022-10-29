Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Asks Abdu Rozik to Leave the House; Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Turns Emotional

Bigg Boss season 16 has kept the fans glued to their screens ever since the first episode. This week’s nominations include seven names Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. However, Salman Khan, the show's host, is quite upset with the contenders for nominating Abdu Rozik. In a recent promo, Salman Khan was seen getting angry at other housemates for consistently nominating Abdu because of his strong presence outside.

He was heard saying, “Aap Abdu ko nominate karte rehte ho bolke Ki strong hai (You keep on nominating Abdu because he is strong). Nateeja Dekhna hai aapko? (Do you want to look see the consequences?) Abdu chor kar jaa raha hai. (Abdu is leaving).” Following this, Salman asks Abdu to leave the house. As Abdu stands up from his seat, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia can be seen turning emotional and saying, “This cannot be real”.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



In the previous episode, Salman Khan said that out of all the contenders, Abdu Rozik was the only one playing without any filter. The Dabangg actor lauded Abdu and said that the audience loves him for his honesty on the show. Salman also passed a taunt to Ankit Gupta saying that the reason why Abdu’s calm demeanour is working for the fans is that he knows how to react whereas Ankit is completely invisible.

The actor asked Ankit to be more active in the game since he had willingly joined the show. Salman went on to thank Abdu for not taking Archana's advice of showing anger and doing what he thought was right for him.

Read all the Latest Movies News here