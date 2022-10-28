Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Groove to Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Watch

Salman Khan is set to come back to host the Shukravaar and Shanivaar ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 16. Last week, Karan Johar filled in for him as the actor was diagnosed with dengue. The Friday episode of Bigg Boss will be more special as Salman will be joined by his co-star and good friend Katrina Kaif. The actress will be appearing in the show to promote her film Phone Bhoot.

In a promo that has gone viral on the internet, Salman and Katrina can be seen shaking their legs to the remake version of Tip Tip Barsa Pani, which was picturised on Katrina and Akshay Kumar. In the video, the actress is seen dressed in yellow while Salman is wearing a blue and white shirt with pants. As Katrina rocks the steps, Salman is seen trying to match up to her.

Watch the video:

The 16th season of Bigg Boss first aired on October 2. Celebrities who are inside the house currently are Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot Tina Dutta, Nimrit Kaur, Archana Gautam, Gautam Vig, Saundarya Sharma and Gori Nagori. Manya Singh and Sreejita De have been eliminated from the show.

Talking of Katrina, her next film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will release on November 4. The actress plays the role of a ghost in the Gurmmeet Singh directorial. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. The highly-anticipated film will release on Diwali next year. It will also see a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. Besides Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot, the actress will also be seen in the film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

