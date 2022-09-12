Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Romantic Moment In Bigg Boss 16 Promo Leaves All Emotional; Watch

Bigg Boss 16 promo has left everyone super excited for the upcoming season of the controversial reality show. While everyone noticed Salman Khan talked about how ‘Bigg Boss will play his own’ in season 16, there was something else that left SidNaaz fans completely emotional.

Bigg Boss 16 promo featured several glimpses of contestants from the past season too. From Gauhar Khan to Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Tanisha Mukherjee, the promo features it all. However, fans were also quick to notice late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic moment from in the promo. This not only left SidNaaz fans emotional and nostalgic but teary-eyed too. Sharing the promo, one of the fans wrote, “Oh my heart missing them so much ya … tell me what’s BIGG BOSS without #SidNaaz they’re the real OG!! #SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill.” Another social media user Tweeted, “This is heartbreaking”.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill participated in Bigg Boss 13 and became everyone’s favourite. Their love-hate relationship and chemistry was widely loved by all. After the show, there were rumours of the two actors dating each other but it was never confirmed. However, the entire country was left numb and teary-eyed after Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021 due to cardiac arrest.

Last month, Shehnaaz Gill talked about dealing with the great loss and told Bollywood Bubble, “Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (If you are crying in public, people will say that you are gaining sympathy) People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely.”

