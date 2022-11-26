Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Recreates 'Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' Staring Scene With Kajol, Says Revathi Is Doing Tiger 3

In the latest Shanivaar Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan welcomed his ‘Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ co-star Kajol on stage. The actress was joined by Revathi, who came on the show to promote her upcoming directorial Salaam Venky. Salaam Venky stars Kajol, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra, Vishal Jethwa and Rahul Bose.

During their interaction on stage, Salman Khan recalled their days from the sets of ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’. Salman told Kajol that they worked together 24 years ago. The Salaam Venky star interrupted him and said that she remembered how he cheated with her during the popular staring scene in the movie. The duo then recreated the scene on the show and Salman won the contest, once again.

Later, Salman introduced Revathi on stage and even grooved to ‘Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya’ song with her. Revathi and Salman worked together in the 1991 film Love. Salman also revealed that she is working with him on Tiger 3.

Salman, Revathi and Kajol then interacted with housemates through a TV and played an interesting game with them, where the contestants have to take a name of a person who they cannot trust at all.

Sajid Khan took Archana’s name and said that nobody can predict Archana’s behaviour in the house as she keeps flipping and losing her temper. Abdu agreed with Sajid and said that Archana picks up unnecessary fights. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said that she cannot trust Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the game as they both don’t get along since the beginning of the show.

Priyanka, on the other hand, took Tina Datta and Archana’s names. She said that Archana always bad-mouths her, while Tina manipulates people and also is a cheater. Ankit Gupta echoed similar sentiment and said Tina often projects things wrongly and that’s why she can’t be trusted.

Shalin Bhanot took Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s name and said that he just wants to maintain a distance from her after all the drama that her father’s phone call had created in the house. “I don’t want her to trust me. Neither do I want to trust her. I want to maintain social distancing," he said.

