Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Teases 'Best Friends' Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta About Their Relationship

Udaariyaan couple Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have also entered Bigg Boss 16 house. The two actors, who are popularly known as Tejo and Fateh, made their dashing entry on the Bigg Boss stage as they performed to the song Nach Punjaban. While Priyanka wore a sharara suit, Ankit sported an indo-western outfit and looked dashing as always.

After introducing them, Salman Khan teased Priyanka and Ankit about their relationship and asked if the two have been dating each other. However, both, the Udaariyaan couple maintained that they are just ‘best friends’.

Meanwhile, Udaariyaan fans are also impressed with Priyanka and Ankit’s chemistry on Bigg Boss 16 stage. Talking about the same, one of the social media users Tweeted, “Looking adorable & compatible as couple”. “Their Smiling Faces and Chemistry do tell a story. They seem so good together,” another #FaTejo fan wrote.

Contestant No.3 & 4 #AnkitGupta & #PriyankaChaharChaudhary Looking adorable & compatible as couple❤️ PRIYANKIT IN BB16

ANKIT GUPTA IN BB16 pic.twitter.com/y0FOkHuXuY — ℝU̸͟͞N͓̽ (@ArjunXtweets) October 1, 2022

Ankit :- calm strong headed really liked him.

Priyanka :- bubbly and can't say much about her first wanna see her more

I feel #Priyankit have a strong advantage over eo

Haaye dil le lo❤️#BiggBoss16 #AnkitGupta #Priyankachaharchaudhary pic.twitter.com/51OuqCdorX — ✨❤️ (@aanchixtweets) October 1, 2022

Other celebrities who have been introduced as Bigg Boss 16 contestants so far are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vij, actress-politician Archana Gautam and rapper MC Stan. Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, and Soundarya Sharma will also be a part of the show.

Meanwhile, during the premiere, Bigg Boss also warned contestants that no preparation will help them for the show. “Welcome to my new house. My presence will be felt in every corner of the house. There is no way to escape or hide. Contestants have been chosen to play my new game but no preparation will help them. My house, my laws, my game. You will choose who will win,” Bigg Boss said.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Munawar Faruqui Gives Shout-out to MC Stan; Here’s Confirmed List of Contestants of Salman Khan Show

Bigg Boss 16 will air from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on the channel whereas on weekends, Salman Khan will be hosting the show from 9:30 pm.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here