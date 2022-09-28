Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan To Host 'Weekend ka Vaar' On Friday and Saturday

The much-awaited show Bigg Boss season 16 is all set for its launch. Ahead of the launch, the host and superstar Salman Khan interacted with the media at the press conference and made some interesting revelations. This season will also see Bigg Boss participating in the game with the contestants and ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ will now air on Friday and Saturday.

At the press conference event, Salman Khan opened up about new things to look forward to in the coming season. At the event, he introduced the first contestant, Abdu Rozik, and gave a glimpse to the fans about the brand new season. The season is touted to be different and more unpredictable than previous seasons.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/FfV8zLdqid8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The show has garnered quite the hype as makers revealed one of the twists being Bigg Boss playing the game. The makers tweeted, “Hoga sabka game fail, jab aayenge Bigg Boss khud khelne yeh khel.”

It has become the biggest attraction of the show and fans are eagerly waiting for the show to premiere. However, Bigg Boss himself confirmed the update later but denied his physical appearance in the show.

This year too a few popular celebrities have been roped in. Television actors like Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen in the show. As per reports, Miss India Manya Singh and actress Soundarya Sharma and Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori will also appear in the show. Other popular names like Sajid Khand, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Chandni Sharma, and comedian Munawar Faruqui may also become a part of Bigg Boss 16.

The reality show is scheduled to premiere on October 1 at 9.30 p.m. The show will then air at 10 pm from Monday to Friday.

