Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's Show To Have 4 Bedrooms For The First Time

In a little over 48 hours from now, Bigg Boss will be back on our television screens with its 16th season. Fans are not just excited to know who will be locked inside the controversial reality show this time, they are also eager to have the first glimpse of the spectacular Bigg Boss house. While viewers wait for the big reveal of the house every year, this season will see an unexpected twist as the house will have four bedrooms for the first time ever!

Yes, you read it right! Enlivening the grand circus era and designed by Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Omung Kumar, the four bedrooms are named – the ‘Fire Room’, ‘Black And White Room’, ‘Cards Room’, and ‘Vintage Room’. What these rooms have in store for the contestants remains to be seen! The elaborate set-up of the bedrooms also stirs speculation about what the contestants must overcome to earn them. How will they earn these rooms and what BIGG BOSS has in store for them will be fun to witness as the master of the house will also play the game.

Meanwhile, in a recent promo of the show, Salman Khan was seen dressed up as Mogambo – the iconic villain from the 1987 film Mr India. “Mogambo ab kabhi khush nahi hoga kyunki ab sako darr lagega Bigg Boss se. Big Boss season 16, game badlega, kyunki ab Bigg Boss khud khelega (Mogambo will never be happy now because everyone will be afraid of Bigg Boss from now on. Bigg Boss 16 will change the game because Bigg Boss will play himself too),” he said in the promo.

While no contestant name has been officially announced so far, celebrities who are likely to participate include Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Manya Singh and Soundarya Sharma. Earlier, it was also reported that Lock Upp winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui has also been approached for the show.

