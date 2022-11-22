Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Dad Slams Sumbul Touqeer's Father, Says 'Don't You Dare Question My Son's Worth'

Shalin Bhanot by far has been one of the most talked about contestants of the Bigg Boss 16. The actor has grabbed eyeballs with his zeal and personality on the biggest reality show on Indian television. His relationship with co-contestants Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer have also created a buzz. In a recent development, Sumbul’s father made a third appearance in six weeks on the show, this time through an audio call where he spoke to his daughter and told her, “Shalin aur Tina ko unki aukaad dikha do."

These words have not gone down well with Shalin Bhanot’s father who says, “Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments on national television against other participants is very very cheap! And it’s more shocking that these comments and abuses were not edited out and rather shown. Sumbul is an adult, either you shouldn’t have sent her on the show and if you have then no outside guidance should be allowed as per the format. This is unacceptable!"

Fans too have been speaking about on social media and ‘Shame On Sumbul’s Father’ has been trending since Tuesday morning on Twitter with netizens expressing anger over his words. People also questioned why only one person’s parent is being allowed on to the show. Many others have participated on the show at a young age. Digangana Suryavanshi was also around the same age when she had done the show.

Tina’s mother also shared a video saying Sumbul’s father has no right to talk about her daughter like that.

Sumbul received a call from her father in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 when the latter advised his daughter to stay away from Tina and Shalin. “Beta suno, Tina aur Shalin se dur raho. Yeh dono bohot badi kahani bana rahe hai aur kuch nahi kar rahe beta. (Listen, stay away from Tina and Shalin. They are only making stories about you and nothing else)" he had said. Touqeer Khan spoke to his daughter after she was accused of being obsessed with Shalin Bhanot during Weekend Ka Vaar.

