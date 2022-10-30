Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Roasts Contestants; Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chaudhary Have a Spat

Actor and anchor Shekhar Suman is seen hosting a special segment on Bigg Boss 16, called ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’, wherein he roasts the contestants of the current season. He pulls up Ankit Gupta for always being quiet and says that he earns a scratch card with 50 minutes of talk time, or raises questions over Shalin Bhanot for always giving medical reasons.

Shekhar plays a cricket board game with the contestants and asks Shiv Thakare to put pictures on the board on the basis of questions asked by him.

He says, “Who’s the most deserving captain? Who plays the game and has no loyalty towards anyone? Who’s the fielder who tries to catch the ball that’s not even in their line of fielding? Who will be willing to get involved in match-fixing for a meager bribe? Who do you trust to hit a four on the last ball? Who deserves only to clear the ground and serve water to the cricket team? Who can throw a googly? Which contestant is in the best form while surviving on dumb luck? Which cricketer in this team is more inclined towards the role of an umpire?”

Shekhar Suman talked about who he thinks is going to be evicted next and who are the contestants who are strong and playing their game really well inside the Bigg Boss house. He told IANS, “I think Gori Nagori and MC Stan could be the next contestants to be evicted. In fact, Sajid Khan may also be out, but the first two are for sure going to be evicted first.”

Apart from this, there is a heated argument between Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary over Gautam Singh Vig giving extra eggs to Shalin. Watch out for what happens when Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia joins the fight.

Read all the Latest Movies News here