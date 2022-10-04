Bigg Boss 16: Sona Mohapatra Lashes Out At Makers For Sajid Khan's Entry In Salman Khan's Show

Filmmaker Sajid Khan’s entry in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 has disappointed many, including singer-composer Sona Mohapatra. Recently, she took to Twitter and lashed out at the makers for inviting Sajid as a contestant.

“This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed a depraved and sad lot,” Sona Mohapatra wrote.

In another Tweet, she continued, “& of course the series sleaze #VikasBehl & master of disgusting #SuhelSeth, all back on Indian TV. thought that calms me (?) that it’s a dying medium & some dying will thrash around doing the worst to save themselves, even if it means dragging other humans under; women.”

Bigg Boss 16 marks Sajid’s one of the first appearances after he was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018 by a few of his female colleagues. During the premiere episode of the show, Sajid talked about having no work for the last four years without mentioning the MeToo controversy. “I did not have much work, have been at home for past four years. So, when the Colors team called me up, I decided I should come here and maybe learn something about myself,” he told Salman Khan.

“There’s a saying that failure destroys people. But in my case, my success destroyed me. I became very arrogant with three back-to-back hits. So, I thought I had become infallible, I can never make a wrong film,” he added.

Meanwhile, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 15 house include Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

