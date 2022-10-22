Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma Accuses Shalin Bhanot of ‘Inappropriately Kissing Her’

Shalin Bhanot has emerged as one of Bigg Boss 16’s most talked-about contestants. Shalin is a hot favourite for entertainment outlets because of his fights with fellow contestants and then Salman Khan reprimanding him for acting improperly with a doctor. In the middle of his dispute with Gautam and Tina Dutta, now Soundarya Sharma has targetted him.

In a recent episode, each participant was called to the confession room to share the gossip with Bigg Boss. Manya and Archana won the task as their gossip was the best among all. Manya Singh also shared her opinions and some gossip about Soundarya Sharma with Bigg Boss. She claims that Soundarya always seeks to mingle with groups.

Top Showsha Video

Manya claimed that Soundarya suggested to Shalin that they flirt in front of Gautam Vig. She changed course after Gautam was appointed Captain. Manya asserted that Soundarya later persuaded Gautam that Shalin kissed her on the face and inappropriately touched her.

Manya stated that Soundarya ought to have spoken out against Shalin’s touching and kissing if she found it offensive. She even claimed that the latter was the person in the house who was the least real.

The former runner-up for Miss India claimed that Soundarya was doing everything to remain noticeable inside the house. Whatever the scene, Bigg Boss and its contestants are giving nightmares to each other. In the latest episode, Shiv Thakare lost his captaincy because of Archana and Priyanka.

Later, Archana became the captain of the house. Meanwhile, Karan Johar will be hosting the Weekend Ka War this weekend, for Salman Khan is down with dengue. Manya Singh, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Khan are nominated for eviction.

