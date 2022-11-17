Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Calls Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot's Love Story 'Fame and Cringey'

Even though Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have not yet confirmed their romantic relationship in Bigg Boss 16 house, it is no secret that something is definitely brewing up between the two actors. Several viewers of the show have so far questioned if Tina-Shalin’s love angle is just for the game. Recently, evicted Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De also took to Twitter and called their love story ‘fake and cringey’.

Sreejita asked the duo to think of something ‘real’ and wrote, “As soon as nominated, #ShalinBhanot #TinaDatta are warming up their fake cringey love story. Haven’t we seen that before?? Do they really think the audience is stupid? 🙄 Boooring! Think of something more REAL guys."

As soon as nominated, #ShalinBhanot #TinaDatta are warming up their fake cringey love story. Haven’t we seen that before?? Do they really think the audience is stupid? 🙄 Boooring! Think of something more REAL guys. #Biggboss16 #BB16— Sreejita De (@iSreejitaDe) November 16, 2022

Several social media users also reacted to Sreejita’s Tweet and called it ‘so true’. “So true in the start of the episode tina was not ready to link with shalin after nomination again couple wala style," one of the viewers wrote. “Will be pretty funny if Tina gets eliminated this week…all that hugs and kisses for nothing…(sic)," another reply read.

This is not the first time that Sreejita De has reacted to Tina and Shalin’s alleged love story. After her eviction from Salman Khan’s show, Sreejita talked about Tina in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha and claimed that her love story with Shalin is only a ‘game’. “Only a game. She knows that she will get weak alone. She needs somebody to support her and create content," she had said.

Meanwhile, during Shalin’s birthday earlier this week, Tina planned a surprise for him and decorated his bed with flower petals.

Read all the Latest Movies News here