Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De, Nimrit Ahluwalia's Rumoured BF Mahir Pandhi, Dalljiet Kaur New Wildcards?

Bigg Boss 16 has kept the audiences entertained with its interesting plot twists. The contestants and producers of the show are working hard to make this season as exciting as possible. The show’s makers are now reportedly planning to bring back evicted contestants as well as some new ones as wild card contestants.

While there has been no official confirmation that these contestants will return to the show, it will be interesting to see how other contestants react if Salman Khan announces their return on this Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Here’s a list of names that are rumoured to be entering the show.

Sreejita De

Sreejita De was the first contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. However, Sreejita has not given up and hopes to re-enter the Bigg Boss 16 house as a wild card entry. During her post-eviction interview, the actress reportedly stated that she wants to return to the show as a wild card and even challenged Tina Datta to take her case.

Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima Pandit appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and wowed viewers with her impressive performance. Ridhima’s fans were overjoyed when she was rumoured to be a contestant on Bigg Boss 16. However, it appears that the rumours were false, as the actress has dismissed the reports.

Taking to Twitter, Ridhima tweeted, “2021- Bigg Boss, 2022- No Bigg Boss! 2023- Surprise coming up….." with hashtags ‘Not Doing Bigg Boss’ ‘What Am I Upto’, ‘Keep Guessing’, ‘Bigg Boss’. Her reaction has made it clear that she will not be participating in Bigg Boss 16. She did, however, assure her fans that she will soon be preparing a special surprise for them.

Mahir Pandhi

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s co-star Mahir Pandhi is said to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. He appeared in Choti Sarrdaarni and the web series Bebakee. According to India Forums, the producers may send him in as a wild card. It is also rumoured that he and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are dating in real life. However, there is no confirmation of the same.

Dalljiet Kaur

Many rumours are circulating on the internet that Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife will also be entering the house. Given that Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are both close to Shalin, this will be a huge twist in Bigg Boss 16.

