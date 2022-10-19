Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Khan Nominated by Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta? Watch Promo

One of our favourite television reality shows is back with its 16th season and fans are showering so much love on it. And we are talking about Bigg Boss Season 16, full of controversies, drama, and fun. Like every other season, all the contestants vibe and fight together and go through a nomination process.

Recently, the official account of Colors TV shared a sneak peek of the upcoming nomination process. The video shows Bigg Boss asking each contestant to share the names of two people whose contribution was less than everyone else.

Top showsha video

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta took Simbhul’s name despite being her closest friend on the show. While sharing the video on Instagram the caption read, “Sumbul ko di Shalin ne apni salah, kya usse leni chaahiye usse guidance?” After the nomination process, Tina and Shalin were seen advising Sumbhul again.

This is not the first time when Shalin and Tine cheated Sumbhul. Earlier, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s friendship has become a topic of conversation inside the house. Tina Datta inquired of Shalin about his relationship with Sumbul. Shalin was taken aback at first. He eventually shrugged it off and informed Tina that nothing was going on between him and Sumbul because she was younger. “Nahi yaar woh bacchi hai, ye kahan se aaya,” Shalin replied.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Cribs About Tina To Sumbul, Is This Yet Another Ploy?

Later, Sumbhul’s father came to the Bigg Boss house and schooled Tina and Shalin. “I am terrified of how pure-hearted you are,” he says in Hindi. Take a look at how the world is. “Not everything is as it appears.” “She is quite pure-hearted,” he continues, turning to Shalin.

But what exactly did you do? You should think of her as a young girl who is hugging you on the first day. You should have treated her like a younger sister. However, tumne tamasha bana diya uska (but you made a joke out of her). I didn’t expect you to act like this.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here