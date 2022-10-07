Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Breaks Down, Says She's Not Mentally Strong Enough

TV actress Sumbul Touqeer was spotted breaking down more than once on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16. The Imlie actress said she was constantly being sidelined by the other housemates. She is seen confiding in Sajid Khan and later in Shalin Bhanot, with whom she is said to have developed a bond.

After Shalin loses the captaincy task, he and Shiv Thakare are seen having a conversation about it. Sumbul tries to join the conversation but Shiv brushes her away, saying when two of us talking, don’t interrupt. This makes Sumbul go back into the bedroom and break down in tears.

Shalin comes to cheer her up and the two of them talk about how Sumbul could handle the situation. She admits she is feeling out of place and people are not taking her seriously. She also says she is not mentally strong enough for this game.

Shalin himself has earlier referred to Sumbul as a kid. Amidst tasks and arguments, Shalin and Sumbul’s friendship has become a topic of conversation inside the house.

In the previous episode, Tina Datta asked Shalin if there is anything going on between him and Sumbul. Shalin was shocked at first. He eventually laughed it off and told Tina that nothing is brewing between him and Sumbul because she is younger than him. Shalin answered, “Nahi yaar woh bacchi hai, ye kahan se aaya (she’s a kid).”

