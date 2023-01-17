Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Take Voluntary Exit Due To Her Father's Health? Here's Truth

Amid reports claiming that Sumbul Touqeer Khan might take voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 due to her father’s health issues, Mr Touqeer has issued a statement clarifying the same. On Tuesday, Sumbul’s father issued a video statement and rubbished reports claiming his daughter will leave Bigg Boss 16 house due to his health issues. He mentioned that such rumours are only creating confusion and urged Sumbul’s fans to keep voting for her.

“I have been receiving messages and calls from this morning. I have learnt that some news portals and YouTube channels are claiming that I am not well because of which Sumbul will take a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16. Let me tell you that this news is fake. I am perfectly fine. I do not have any issues at all. Confusion is being created. Please do not believe any rumours. Keep voting for Sumbul. With your blessings, I will live for 100 years," he said in Hindi.

Interestingly, this comes a week after Sumbul’s father penned a heartwarming note for his beloved daughter and sought an apology from her for not being a part of Bigg Boss 16’s family week. “Please forgive me for not being able to meet you during the family week but my blessings are always with you. I am writing this to lighten my heart. I feel proud that I am Sumbul Touqeer’s father," a part of his note read.

Earlier this month, Sumbul’s team also issued a statement alleging the actress is being mocked in the reality show. The statement mentioned that Sumbul’s ‘ongoing repetitive mockery’ in Bigg Boss 16 has ‘forced’ her team to react and condemn it. Sumbul’s team also alleged that the actress’ ‘individuality has been questioned’ several times in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Not just this, but they also claimed that her ‘character has also been criticized’.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Sumbul taking a jibe at Tina Datta while nominating her. “you must have had a bigger contribution with Shalin, but not in the house," she said and also nominated Shalin Bhanot.

Read all the Latest Movies News here