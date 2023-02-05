Sumbul Touqeer Khan got evicted from Bigg Boss 16 a day before yesterday. While her bond with the mandali members Shib Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was adorable in her days in the house, her love-hate relationship with Shalin Bhanot was also making the headlines. The Imlie actress was once called out by Salman Khan for being ‘obsessed with Shalin Bhanot.’ The actress recently addressed the remark and said that she was very hurt with the same.

Sumbul was nominated for eviction along with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. Close friends Shiv, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bid an emotional farewell to Sumbul after the announcement of her eviction.

In an interview with India Today.in, Sumbul said she was very hurt when she was accused of being obsessed with Shalin. “Wo jo bhi cheesein boli gayi thin, obsession (all those things that were said at the time)… After that, I was very hurt. I have always given one thousand percent in every friendship. Aur, wo mai kabhi isliye nahi karti ki mujhe badle me kuch milega. Meri dosti meri nazar mein bahut selfless hoti hai (I never do that in the hope of getting something in return, my friendships are very selfless in my view). I love doing that - even if I cook food for them, even if I iron their clothes - anything. Usase mujhe khushi milti hai (I find happiness with those things).”

She added, “Us dosti ko jo itna galat naam mila (That friendship was wrongly labeled). I was very hurt, and I was also thinking of my father at the same time. I am feeling it, and how must he be feeling? I was thinking ‘wo jab ye dekhenge unki kya halat hogi (what will he feel when he watches all this)’. I was more scared about him. I was lost, I do not even remember what I felt then. I did not even know I was crying and saying ‘mujhe ghar jana hai (I just want to go home)’…because I was mainly worried about him.”

Sumbul recently took to Instagram to pen a note of gratitude to ‘all of my people has brought tears to my eyes.’ Along with the post, she shared a pic in which she is seen wearing a crown and holding a bouquet of roses. And in the other pics, the actress is seen posing with her dad and sister.

“Speechless… Writing this note of gratitude to all of my people has brought tears to my eyes. I went inside the house, leaving my family behind, but I am coming out and seeing that my family has grown larger. It was a journey that I had never imagined, and it turned out to be the best experience ever. Without your help and the support of my friends and family, this adventure would not have been possible," wrote Sumbul.

“I’ll make sure to mention it and strive even harder to make you all proud with the experience I’ve gained. My Big boss journey ends here; but, my actual journey will begin today. With your support and love, I am sure I will achieve beyond any trophies because your love isn’t less than any victory for me. Thank you to everyone for their selfless support ❤️Yours Sumbul. Haq se mandali ❤️," she added.

Read all the Latest Movies News here