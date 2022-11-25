Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta And Nimrit Kaur Get Into An Ugly Spat Over Captaincy

The two best friends of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia engaged in a heated argument over captaincy recently. In the episode, Tina Datta was pleading with Sajid Khan’s group to make her the captain of the BB house. The situation escalated when Tina, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit and Sajid Khan engaged in a discussion over this in the garden area.

According to Nimrit, the group will support her — but insecure Tina requests a promise. Nimrit acknowledged that she wasn’t able to defend the decision of the group through evidence, but she promised the Uttaran actress to support her for captaincy. Then the duo had a disagreement over this, which irritated Nimrit and she walked away. To calm down the situation, Shalin Bhanot — who is nowadays said to be the peacekeeper of the Bigg Boss house — asked both of them to resolve the matter. With his intervention, Nimrit and Tina solved the matter and hugged each other. After this, Tina trusted Sajid’s group for their support in captaincy.

But the conversation between Tina, Nimrit and Shalin was heard by Bigg Boss. Thus, BB changed the game plan for the captaincy and transitioned the house into Bigg Boss fisheries. As per the rules of the game, contestants from room 2 have to maintain the legacy of King Shiv. While participants from rooms 3, 4, and 6 have to achieve captaincy for themselves. Hence, Tina who was pleading with Sajid’s group to support her was now liable for her own captaincy. From the first round of the tussle, Shiv, Tina and Nimrit were shortlisted for the second round.

Now, it will be interesting to see how the game unfolds and whether Tina will be the captain of the house or not.

