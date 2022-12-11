Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Is Back After Fake Eviction, Tells Shalin Bhanot 'Tum Kisi Ke Nahi Ho...'

TV actress Tina Datta has once again made an entry into Bigg Boss 16, a day after she was evicted from Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Tina’s re-entry comes as no surprise for Bigg Boss viewers who predicted that she would most likely be sent to a secret room.

In an upcoming episode, Shalin Bhanot will once again be given a choice to give up the remaining prize money of Rs 25 lakh and save Tina. This time, Shalin chooses to save Tina and tells housemates, “To hell with it. Jo bhi jeetega, 25 lakh main dunga (I will give Rs 25 lakh to whoever wins the show) I have no problem."

However, Tina seems upset with Shalin. As she enters into the house, she tells Shalin, “I’m back. That day when he knew I was going to go, he didn’t press the buzzer. Why did he press it today? You were taking so much time to think whether or not to press the buzzer. If I were in your place Shalin Bhanot, I would have pressed it in the count of three. Agar tum apne dost ke nahi ho sakte… tum kisi ke nahi ho sakte ho." When Shalin asks Tina, “You didn’t want to go?" She replies, “No, I didn’t want to go. You were dancing there after my elimination. Why are you being fake? I had to get a reality check which I have now got it."

Tina’s eviction came after Shalin Bhanot decided to save prize money of Rs 25 lakh over Tina and Sumbul’s eviction. Salman Khan had asked Shalin to take a call on saving Sumbul and Tina from eviction by losing the remaining 25 lakh from their prize money or to let the house have a fair eviction as per votes.

Announcing his decision, Shalin shared that everyone in the show had been working hard and therefore he did not want to sacrifice the prize money. “Kisi ki mehnat barbaad nahi jaane chahiye (Somebody’s efforts must not go in vain)," he said.

