Bigg Boss 16: Tina Tells Shalin 'You Don’t Deserve to Be My Boyfriend', This is the Current Equation Between Them

One of the regular highlights of Bigg Boss 16 is the equation between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. The duo is currently going through a hard time as Shalin attempts to sort it out with Tina, asking her what exactly is bothering her about them. The Uttaran actress responded that she is bothered by the reality. “You are not true to me. You have not kept your friendship all the time," she expressed. Reacting to this, Shalin said, “What are you saying? I have always taken care of you. When you had sprained your leg, I had carried you in my arms. These people don’t matter to me and you are telling me I haven’t been friends with you?”

During the argument, Shalin burst out at Tina and said, “Whoever will be with you will blast" since you just “find excuses and walk out". Tina responded, “Kismat wale ko milte hai aisi ladki (the lucky one gets such a girl)." At the same time, Shalin added, “Meri footi kismat hai (I have bad luck).." “Because of this, all my ex-boyfriends are still in touch with me," Tina stated while exiting the room again. Reacting to this statement, Shalin informed her that she lacks the courage to acknowledge whether he is her boyfriend. “Layak bhi nahi ho," (Don't even deserve) she replied. He will lose all of his friends “because of his aggression." As a result of all these fights and arguments, Shalin called her a “drama queen.”

The connection between Shalin and Tina has generated a lot of noise in the show, and to a certain extent, fans have questioned whether or not their relationship is platonic. While Shalin appears to be chasing Tina and openly expressed his love towards her, the actress has shown the same loyalty and fondness for him but has stayed true to her game since she has always asked him to discuss relationships outside the Bigg Boss house.

Despite their intriguing chemistry, the housemates believed that they are faking their love for the sake of the show. According to the co-contestants Shiv Thakare, Nimrit, Archana Gautam, and Soundarya Sharma, Tina and Shalin's romance would not last for very long.

