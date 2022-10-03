Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta Wants To Be Abdu Rozik's Girlfriend, He Calls Her 'Cute'

If there is one contestant who has left everyone in complete awe after the first episode of Bigg Boss 16, it is obviously Abdu Rozik. Currently locked inside Salman Khan’s show, the Tajikistani singer is being hailed by all as the cutest contestant in the history of Bigg Boss. Looks like, he is Tina Dutta’s favourite too.

In the recent episode of the show, Tina Dutta can be seen expressing her desire to date Abdu. She asks the singer if she can date him and went on to say that she wants to be his girlfriend. “Hum iska Swayamvar kar rahe hai. We will get you married,” she says as Abdu screams ‘Me?’. Following this, Tina says, “Can I date you? Can I be your girlfriend? You have amazing cheeks. I love your smile also. So cute, you are.” As this leaves Abdu blushing, he smiles and calls Tina ‘cute’ too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In Sunday’s episode, Abdu was also seen singing the song Dil Deewana along with Tina Dutta as a part of the task. Meanwhile, social media is also flooded with netizens talking about Abdu Rozik. Check out some of the tweets here:

Bro I’m in love with him and it’s a bad one 😭💗 . Just look at him yaar the way he was singing haye . #biggboss16 #AbduRozik pic.twitter.com/ehCQ36js7U — ☆happy bday tara (@ZippyBetchh) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, besides Abdu and Tina, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

