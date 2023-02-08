Bigg Boss 16 has entered its final week and will conclude on February 12, 2023. The top 5 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare are seen enjoying the last leg of the reality show. The voting lines for Bigg Boss are open and the audience can vote for their favourite contestants. But do you know what will the Bigg Boss winner take back home?

Apart from thousands of memories and friends, the winner of the show will receive some luxurious stuff. Let’s have an insight into what the winner of Bigg Boss 16 will get as a prize.

Although the winner was originally expected to get a prize of Rs 50 lakh, the Bigg Boss contestants lost a significant sum of money while participating in various challenges. The reward money for Bigg Boss 16 will now total Rs 21 lakh and 80 thousand. Although this season’s grand prize is lower than what it was in previous seasons, the producers revealed on February 7 that the champion will also take a brand-new Grand i10 Nios back home.

Earlier on the show, contestants were asked to make an advertisement for a brand new Grand i10 Nios. The contestants had to choose a car feature depending on their personalities.

Lately, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was evicted from the reality show from the live public nominations. Addressing the media after her eviction, Nimrit said that she felt liberated and free, just like a bird.

Speaking with Indian Express, Nimrit said that she wanted to watch her journey video in the Bigg Boss 16 but she is proud of herself. She further asserted that if voting had been pan-India, she would have been inside.

