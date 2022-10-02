Bigg Boss 16 Top Hot Contestants: Tina Datta Oozes Oomph in Sexy Outfits; Check Out Her Stunning Pics

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss Season 16’s grand premiere happened yesterday. The show saw the 16 contestants making their way into the house — Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqueer, Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vij, actress-politician Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, rapper MC Stan and Udaariyaan couple Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Tina Dutta also made a super glamorous entry on the show.

Tina was seen entering the show praying to Durga Maa to get the same love as Ichcha and also wished Salman for Durga Puja and started the festival with sweets. Draped in a ravishing red saree, also symbolizing love, boldness and power Tina made her grand entry on the Bengali-Hindi track ‘Genda Phool’.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/k-pFnfwW1oo” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Hailing from Kolkata, Tina started her acting career at the age of 12 in the Bengali film Choker Bali with Aishwarya Rai. She then played the teenage Lalita in Pradeep Sarkar’s 2005 film Parineeta. But the one role that brought fame to Tina was Ichcha in the show Uttaran. She played the role for six years and also won awards for it. However, Tina couldn’t land herself any significant role in the world of television after Uttaran ended.

She tried her luck in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in its seventh season but was soon eliminated. However, the actor had no qualms about her elimination. She had said, “On ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, I discovered myself. This show was an answer to everyone who thought I was a delicate darling.”

Tina has teamed up with her Uttaran co-actor Sreejita De on Bigg Boss 16, and it would be interesting to see how the two actors gel up on the show.

