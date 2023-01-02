Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala's Takes Jibe at Archana Gautam For...

Vikas Manaktala, who entered the 16th season of Bigg Boss as a wild card contestant, has been evicted from the house this weekend. After he had a huge fight with Archana Gautam earlier last week, it was predicted that he was the next to be leaving the show. During the press meet, Vikas spilled quite a few beans and took a dig at Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare. When asked what his take on Archana bringing his personal life into the fight was, he said that she not only exploited his vulnerability but also cured him of the same.

He said that when some act this way, you get to understand a lot about their upbringing. Calling himself an idiot, he said, “I was an idiot that I went and shared my emotional vulnerability when I shared it with Archana."

Vikas also added that if someone has trusted you enough to share his personal incident with you, you keep it to yourself. “Uska sirf fyda hi nhi utha rahe ho, exploit bhi kr rahe ho aur upar se baddua bhi de rahe ho toh mujhe lga ki yai bhut hi ghatiya niyat aur soch wala insaan hi kr skta hai. (You not only took advantage of the information and exploited it but also cursed for the same then, I felt that only someone does it when they have stooped low),” he added.

While interacting with Krushna Abhishek, Vikas called Shiv Thakare a donkey. He stated that Shiv looks very sweet and innocent but is bitter on the inside. “He instigates a contestant till the point they do something violent and go against the rule and then play the victim card. I feel it’s a very dirty game,” Vikas added.

Vikas also stated that Shiv thinks he’s doing well and his game is going strong, but he feels that he is a donkey in the face of a horse. “There have been instances when I was joking and he tried to make that an issue,” he added.

Meanwhile, the controversial reality show has been extended after receiving high TRPs. As per reports, Karan Johar will be hosting the show for the remaining season as Salman Khan’s contract with the show for the season is coming to an end.

