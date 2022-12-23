Bigg Boss 16: What Sreejita De Revealed About Tina Dutta's Inferiority Complex

Bigg Boss Hindi is synonymous with controversies and this time it is no different. Rather, it has gone a notch higher this year in its 16th season with celebrities like Tina Dutta, Sreejita De and Shaleen Bhanot constantly making headlines for their arguments. In one of the recent episodes, Sreejita was seen having a conversation with Soundarya Sharma.

Sreejita revealed various facets of Tina’s life during this talk, and also mentioned her Goa trip with Tina. Sreejita spilled beans about how Tina has an inferiority complex about her height and also stated that she seeks constant attention from men.

Meanwhile, Tina was seen ridiculing Shaleen while he was working out at the gym. She asked him whether he takes steroids. Shaleen was infuriated over this question and this led to a heated argument between the two. This is not the only time Tina has been embroiled in a dispute with Shaleen.

A promo clip which went viral recently showed how the Uttaran actress accused Shaleen and MC Stan of disloyalty. In the clip, Tina and Shaleen can be seen sitting on a couch. The Naxalbari actress said that she has made only two friends, MC Stan and Shaleen, but they were not loyal to her. While Shaleen tried to make her understand that they have moved on from that phase, she was not convinced.

Social media users were irritated with Tina’s behaviour in the show and came up with comments lambasting her. A user wrote, “Acting chalu. Actually ye tina ko na bigg-boss k ghar se bahar nikalne k baad mental hospital me admit ho jana chahiye.. Ye kya bolti hai kyu bolti hai kisiko samajh he nahi aata.. (Tina Dutt is acting and should get herself admitted in a mental hospital after Bigg Boss. No one is able to understand what she is trying to say).

Bigg Boss 16 is aired from Monday to Friday at 10 PM, and Saturday to Sunday at 9 PM. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here