Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Posts 1st Instagram Photo With Salman Khan, Says 'Ammi Ka Sapna...'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 06:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan shares first Instagram post after lifting the trophy.

MC Stan, along with Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare, were the top three finalists of Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan.

Rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 on Sunday night. While Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary secured second and third spots, respectively. After lifting the winner’s trophy, MC Stan celebrated his victory with host Salman Khan. In his first Instagram post after coming out of the house, MC Stan shared photos with Salman.

Sharing the pics, Stan wrote, “WE CREATED HISTORY. STAYED REAL THROUGHOUT, REPPED HIPHOP ON NATIONAL TV. Ammi ka Sapna poora hogaya and trophy P-town aagayi. Jis jis ne pyaar dikhaya sabko Haq hai. Ending tak Stan."

Rappers such as Badshah, Raftaar, Divine and Ikka, among many others, apparently came out in support for “Basti Ka Hasti" hitmaker MC Stan to bring home the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. Badshah, Raftaar, Divine, Ikka Emiway Bantai, Karan Aujla, Seedhe Maut, and Munawar have shown support to Stan as they conveyed their messages through a video on the grand finale of the popular reality show.

The renowned rapper, who has been very popular among the youth, won the prize money of Rs 31.80 Lakh. The Basti Ka Hasti rapper entered the house with full swag and ruled the hearts with his real personality. From wanting to leave the show in his early days to now becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan has come a long way. MC Stan and Shiv’s friendship has been exemplary. They always valued friendship over materialistic things even in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Stan always kept Shiv over and above whenever he was asked who would win the trophy. Their silly jokes, victory dance and leg pulling of other contestants will surely be missed.

