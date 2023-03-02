Bigg Boss 16 winner, rapper MC Stan is all set to make his Bollywood debut. Yes, you read that right. Going by the reports making rounds on the Internet, the Basti Ka Hasti singer will be marking his debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller Jawan. It all started after a fan page on Twitter revealed that the rapper has been approached by the Jawan makers. Well, there hasn’t been any official update about the news. And, we can't keep calm. After all, Jawan is one of the desperately awaited films of the year. And, Badshah of Bollywood collaborating with MC Stan will truly take the project to another level.

It must be noted that Jawan’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander is celebrated as a risk taker and experimental. In addition, Atlee’s directorial has reportedly been shot a lot in Maharashtra, and it also features Pune Metro. Now, Stan’s fan base in the state doesn’t need any new introduction, and combining his badass street vibe with that of Jawan’s action sequences will only amp up the craze around the film. Therefore, the news has already left the fans excited about the release.

One user hoped that if Stan acts then it would be amazing and wrote, “Acting ka chota role ho toh aur maza ayega.”

Another wrote, “Kis role kai liye maza aagya ye real news honi chahiye.”

After the thunderous response to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, SRKians across the globe are desperately waiting to witness yet another power-packed performance by King Khan in Jawan. Helmed by noted Tamil director Atlee Kumar, Jawan, apart from SRK, also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. Reports about SRK’s Pathaan co-star Deepika doing a cameo role in Jawan have truly taken the internet by storm. The movie is expected to hit the theatres around June.

Meanwhile, MC Stan is not the only Bigg Boss 16 contestant who will be marking their Bollywood debut. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was selected by Ekta Kapoor for her upcoming sequel of Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Tajik singer Abdu Rozik will be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On the other hand, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is rumoured to be part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

