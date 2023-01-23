Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik Calls Namor 'Mazzedar', Shuri 'Jhakkas' Ahead of Black Panther 2 OTT Release

India’s favourite reality television star, Abdu Rozik, is back with his ‘burgirs’ and his immense excitement for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ahead of its OTT release on 1st February. The Tajik musician and boxer was recently part of Bigg Boss 16, due to which he missed the cinematic premiere of the film and he can’t wait to catch up on his daily dose of entertainment. In a new video, Abdu is seen reacting to the trailer of the film, talking about his love for Marvel movies and his eager anticipation for the epic fight between the ‘khatarnak’ Namor and Wakanda. He uses his signature dialogue, making it even more fun to watch.

He elaborates on his excitement by saying, “After leaving the Bigg Boss house, I have been catching up on all the things I missed - my friends, family, food and entertainment. I am a huge Marvel fan and very excited that I’ll finally get to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever since I missed it in theaters. Namor looks so mazzedar, cannot wait to watch him in action but I am rooting for Wakanda. Shuri is jhakkas, she looks like she can punch hard and I am listening to Rihanna’s Lift me Up on repeat! I am making plans to watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar - you should order burgirs and watch it too.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English on February 1st. Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, the film introduces Namor, a new threat to Wakanda, in its own action packed way. Marvel’s latest movie showcases a heavy hitting cast of Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman, and brings to audiences Wakanda’s greatest fight yet.

