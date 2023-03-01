Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam Elated After Meeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Says 'Jab Tak Zindagi...'

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam recently met the General Secretary of the Indian National Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and shared photos of the same on social media. She met the politician at the Indian National Congress Convention in Raipur, Chattisgarh. For the uninitiated, Archana joined INC in 2021 and got a ticket from Hastinapur for UP’s Legislative Assembly election in 2022. However, she lost to BJP’s Dinesh Khatik.

Sharing the photo with Gandhi, Archana wrote, “Meri Di meri Prerna @priyankagandhivadra ji 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Jab tak zindagi hai, yeh Archana aapki hai 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam recently had a reunion with her Bigg Boss friends. Last month, Bigg Boss Sunday special host Shekhar Suman hosted a small bash at the actor’s residence with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Archana as guests. Archana took to Instagram to put out a couple of stunning pictures from the bash. In the first pic, Shekhar Suman is seen hugging Archana as she funnily tries to grab Shiv Thakare with Nimrit posing next to the lot. Next, we see smiling pics of Archana and Shekhar.

Archana was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss season 16.

