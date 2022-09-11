Bigg Boss 16’s First Promo Out, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Collects 160 Crs in Two Days

The first promo of the 16th season of Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss is here. In Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan says that for the first time Bigg Boss himself will show his game, and everything will turn upside down.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva has been doing super well at the box office. The film has collected a massive Rs. 160 crore worldwide in 2 days. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of Brahmastra is said to have collected in the range of Rs 37.5 to Rs 38.5 crores net domestically on Saturday. It had previously earned close to Rs 35 crores net on its opening day too. This means that the Hindi version of Brahmastra has so far collected over Rs 70 crore in India.

Noted actor and politician Krishnam Raju passed away on September 11 at the age of 83 due to post-COVID-19 complications at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology Hospitals in Hyderabad, India. After his demise, several Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Anushka Shetty, Sai Dharam Tej, Vijay Deverakonda paid their tributes to the legendary actor. His nephew, actor Prabhas broke down while paying his last tributes.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara ali Khan were spotted sitting together at a table at a recent award show. The duo, who are said to have been dating while shooting for Love aaj Kal. Were also seen interacting with each other. In fact, when Kartik won an award, the Atrangi Re actress clapped and congratulated him as well.

Tejasswi Prakash opened up about engagement rumours that were sparked after she flaunted a huge diamond ring in her latest post. She clarified that it was for an ad, and also said that one should ask Karan Kundrr when the engagement is happening.

