Bigg Boss 16 came to a grand end on Sunday with MC Stan emerging as the winner. But it was only the beginning of celebrations for not just the winner, but also the contestants who have spend so many months locked up inside the house. On Monday, Farah Khan hosted a bash for the winner MC Stan and several contestants including her brother Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot, among others.

The bash held in MC Stan’s honour was also attended by Farah’s her friend, tennis player Sania Mirza. Farah shared a video from the bash, where all the former housemates are seen singing the ‘Bigg Boss anthem’. While captioning the video, Farah pointed out that it was the first time Stan was seen singing the anthem, that used to be played every morning at 8am inside the Bigg Boss house.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Party of the year !! #biggboss16 .. #myfavouriteshow #MANDLIROCKS p.s.- @m___c___stan singing anthem for the first time."

MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 on Sunday. The rapper who has been popular among the youth won the prize money of Rs 31.80 Lakh. The Basti Ka Hasti rapper entered the house with full swag and ruled hearts with his realness.

He was a part of the ‘mandli’ that everyone keeps talking about. With Sajid Khan in the center, the mandli included Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur. Sajid and Abdu had exited the show earlier. Nimrit and Sumbul were eliminated very close to the finale. Shiv was the first-runner-up as Stan lifted the winner’s trophy.

Shalin Bhanot was the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 16’s five finalists. The actor failed to make it to the list of the final 4. The actor left behind his fellow finalists - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare.

Shalin was a strong contender from Day 1, and had grabbed eyeballs due to various reasons on the show.

The actor also made waves for his association with Tina Datta inside the show, the age-difference in his ‘friendship’ with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, as well as mental health woes.

