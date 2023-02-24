The reports of filmmaker Sajid Khan dating his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Soundarya Sharma have been making headlines for quite some time now. However, Sharma has finally broken silence over the same. In a recent interview, Soundarya shared that she is ‘deeply hurt and disappointed’ with the reports and called them ‘false stories’.

Soundarya Sharma Calls Reports of Dating Sajid Khan ‘False Stories’

“I’m deeply hurt and disappointed by these false stories linking me with Sajid. I have always admired him as a friend, mentor, and elder brother. It’s upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories. It’s time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing," she told Times Now.

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant also added these rumours have affected her and her family. “These stories were spread by a few journalists because I could not accommodate their interview requests. These stories have affected me and my family, and I am contemplating legal action. I hope we see some responsible media reporting going forward," she said.

When Soundarya Was In a Relationship With Gautam Vig

Interestingly, when Soundarya was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, her chemistry with co-contestant Gautam Vig also made headlines. The latter had repeatedly expressed his feelings for Sharma. However, after walking out of the reality show, Gautam was asked if he will continue his relationship with Soundarya.

“Of course, why not ‘yaar.’ I have fought so much then why not. It also depends on how Soundarya is going to behave in the house when I am not there. I am outside so I can’t really do much. When she’s out, we’ll see how things are going ahead because that’s the world we have to stay in," he told Pinkvilla.

