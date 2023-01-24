Bigg Boss 16's Tina Dutta To Make Telugu Debut After Salman Khan's Show? Here's What We Know

Tina Dutta has been making a lot of buzz with her presence on Bigg Boss 16. The actress rose to fame with the character of Iccha from the popular daily soap serial Uttaran. While she had been missing from the TV screen for some time, Tina made a powerful comeback with the reality show. Earlier, it was reported that Tina had been cast in a key role for a Colors programme Durga Aur Charu. Now, it is rumoured that the Beintehaa star will be seen in another intriguing project. According to recent reports by Mid-Day, Tina Dutta is set to take on the big screen. The actress has reportedly signed up for a Telugu movie, which will also mark her debut in the language.

The untitled movie centres on a couple who comes from different social classes. While Tina will be the daughter of a powerful politician, she will fall deeply in love with a boy who works for her father. What happens after that makes up the plot of the movie.

Meanwhile, Durga and Charu may soon feature Tina Dutta in a key role after taking a leap next month. A close source to the show informed ETimes, that the actress is likely to be signed by the producers to play a role after the leap in the story. “The makers are looking for well-known faces post the leap and are keen on Tina. Her current popularity due to Bigg Boss and her run in fiction in the past makes her a perfect choice," the source told as reported by the news portal.

Tina Dutta was last seen in Naxalbari alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. She is presently among the top 9 contestants of the season including Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chaudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam who have survived in this show this time around. Tina was evicted from the show but was brought back in less than a day.

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 16 debuted on ColorsTV and Voot on October 1, 2022, and after receiving an extension, the grand finale is likely to take place in February 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here