Bigg Boss 2 Marathi Winner Shiv Thakare To Appear In Salman Khan’s BB 16

One of the popular yet controversial TV shows Bigg Boss 16 is all set to be back. The show, hosted by none other than the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, will premiere on October 1. Many popular names from the Hindi fraternity will be seen in the show as contestants this time. Now the name of the actor, dancer, and Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner Shiv Thakare is also being circulated on social media as a potential candidate for BB 16.

According to the report, if Shiv Thakare participates in Bigg Boss 16, it will be a big party for his fans. Shiv Thackeray is a very popular actor in the Marathi industry. He made a huge fan base after appearing in Bigg Boss Marathi. So there is no doubt that his fans will love to see him in the Bigg Boss house.

Shiv, who lives in Amravati, will travel to Mumbai for the show.

On the work front, Shiv Thakare appeared in TV shows like Anti-Social and Roadies Rising. He became very popular with these shows. In 2017 Roadies, Shiv was a member of mentor Ranvijay Singh’s team.

He later participated in Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 in 2018 and lifted the trophy of the season. Shiv and Marathi actress Veena Jagtap became friends on the BB house. The duo later fell in love with each other and also confessed their feelings in the house. The viewers loved their chemistry. Even after the show was over, both of them continued their relationship.

In 2020, Shiv also auditioned for Roadies Revolution Pune. But recently, he even turned into an entrepreneur and launched his new deodorant brand.

