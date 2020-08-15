Bigg Boss 2020: Salman Khan is All Set for Season 14, See New Promo Still Here

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 14. On Saturday, the team of Bigg Boss shared a photo of the actor on Twitter. In the new promo still, Salman can be seen mopping the floor of his living room.

"Ghar ke sab kaam karlo khatam, kyunki ab scene paltega! (Finish your household work, because now the scene will change)," the caption of the photo read.

Check out the new promo still here:

A teaser was launched on August 9. In the clip, Salman can be seen growing rice and farming in his Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown. Salman can be heard saying that the lockdown implemented due to the Coronavirus pandemic brought a huge speedbreaker to people's normal lives, making him take up farming. He then said that it is now time to overturn 'the scene' as he will be back to entertain people with Bigg Boss 14.

The official Twitter page of Colors tweeted the teaser, writing, "Ab paltega scene, kyunki #BiggBoss dega 2020 ko jawaab! #BB14, coming soon only on #Colors."

The show is said to begin in September and reports have claimed that Salman may shoot this season from his Panvel farmhouse with a separate team there. It is said that the actor has asked the makers to add 'social distancing' as a key feature of this season.

Also, as per reports, a special focus this season will be on contestants' health and hygiene. It is claimed that temperature checks and sanitisation will be regularly done to ensure safety and smooth functioning of the reality show. If a participant falls ill, he/she will be shown the door. In addition to this, a mandatory corona test of all the people entering the house will be done.

Meanwhile, in the previous season of the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner and Asim Riaz came out as runner-up.