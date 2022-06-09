Bigg Boss 5 Fame VJ Sunny Attacked By Rowdy Sheeter On Sets Of His Film

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 winner VJ Sunny has been enjoying his moment of fame and glory since his stint in the reality show. With his newfound popularity, he has already managed to grab some projects and is soon going to make his debut in Tollywood with a leading role. However, fame can also come with its share of cons like being subjected to hatred by a faction of the public and VJ Sunny got a dose of it recently during a shoot.

Sunny is also working on a web series titled ATM, the shooting of which was launched more than a month ago. During a shooting schedule of ATM at Hasthinapuram in Hyderabad, Sunny was reportedly attacked by a rowdy sheeter.

The attack took place on June 8 and the man reportedly walked right up to Sunny while he was getting ready for a shot and downright attacked him. The incident caused disruptions in the shoot and the entire crew was alerted about the attack, following which, they caught the attacker.

The actor was immediately whisked away from the location in a car and the local police were alerted. The cops eventually apprehended the rowdy sheeter.

Although no specific motive for the attack has been revealed yet, cops think the attacker could have done it to merely draw attention. It is also possible that he may have had a grudge against Sunny since when he was in the Bigg Boss house. The police said a thorough investigation into the incident was underway.

Sunny had earlier shared pictures from the launch ceremony of ATM, which was attended by filmmaker Harish Shankar, producer DIl Raju and others.

Sunny began his career as an anchor and entertainment journalist before pursuing his acting ambitions. He rose to prominence, thanks to his role as the male lead in the daily soap Kalyana Vaibhogam. Sunny achieved further fame after a successful season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu, of which he was crowned the winner.

