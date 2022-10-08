Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Stars Amir And Pavani Join The Cast Of Ajith-Starrer AK61

South star Ajith Kumar has teamed up with director H Vinoth for his next, tentatively titled AK61. The film also stars Manju Warrior as the female lead, alongside Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and GM Sundhar in key roles. The first-look poster of Ajith has already created quite some anticipation around the film among the masses. The upcoming Ajith-starrer is currently being filmed in Bangkok. AK61 became the talk of the town, yet again, after three lucky people got the opportunity to visit the star on his film’s sets. The trio was none other than Bigg Boss Tamil stars Amir, Pavani, and Ciby. Out of the three, Amir and Pavani bagged important roles in the actor’s much-awaited film. The real-life couple will be seen playing a crucial part in AK61.

Taking to Twitter, Amir, unable to control his excitement, shared a selfie and a picture with Ajith. Calling the Viswasam actor a “wonderful man,” he wrote – “How do I tell, what do I tell, who will believe. Ayyyyooooooo I feel like sharing everything that is happening here… what a wonderful man.”

How do I tell,what do I tell,who will believe. Ayyyyooooooo I feel like sharing everything what is happening here.. what a wonderful man😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎. #AK61 #ajithsir #thunive #movie #thala — Amir ADS (@AmirADS2) October 8, 2022

The picture revealed Ajith dressed in an uber-chic white shirt as he posed with Amir and Pavani for the lens. Ajith sported a dapper salt-and-pepper look, presumably for the film.

As for the next picture, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Ciby, along with other crew members of AK61, were captured in the same frame. From the background of the picture, it seemed that the group was enjoying themselves at an eatery in Bangkok.

It has been reported that Ajith will be essaying dual roles in AK61. He will be seen in two completely different avatars in the upcoming film. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the film is touted to be a heist thriller based on a bank robbery. AK61 will reportedly hit the silver screens next year, on the occasion of Pongal.

