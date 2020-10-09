Bigg Boss 6 Contestant Sana Khan Quits Showbiz Forever to 'Spend Life Serving Humanity'

Actress and dancer Sana Khan, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 6, announced late on Thursday night that she is quitting the entertainment industry. In a long note posted on Instagram, she declared that she is saying goodbye to her showbiz lifestyle in order to serve humanity and follow a religious path.

In her note, Sana wrote, "I am at an important juncture in my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But, for the last few days, a thought has kept me occupied. I have been wondering, does one take birth only to earn wealth and fame for oneself? Isn't it a moral responsibility of humans to serve or support those who are helpless or needy? Shouldn't people think about what will happen to them in the after-life since one can die at any given time?"

"I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth," she added.

Read the entire note here:

The actress has also removed most of her fashionable photos and dance videos from her Instagram page in favour of a more modest appearance on social media.

In 2007, Sana was seen as part of the controversial Amul Macho men's underwear ad. She rose to prominence as a contestant on Bigg Boss 6, and was also considered a favourite of host Salman Khan. She has also acted in his film, Jai Ho. During the lockdown, she starred in a short film called Relationship Manager. Sana was also in the news some time back for her nasty breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis.