Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Opening Weekends Clocks Lowest TRP

The sixth edition of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, was launched on September 4. But we have some bad news coming in. Reportedly, the first episode recorded one of the lowest opening TVRs in the history of the Telugu TV series. Going by the latest TRP report, the week’s average TVR for the 6th season failed to surpass the bar set by its predecessors. The TRP ratings, shared by Filmibeat state these figures:

Bigg Boss Telugu 1: 16.18

Bigg Boss Telugu 2: 15.05

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: 17.09

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: 18.05

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: 15.71

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: 8.86

Despite the gala launch with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who graced the show as special guests, it failed to impress the audience. Ranbir and Alia came to promote their recent release Brahmastra, which also stars host Nagarjuna as well. In the episode, while Ranbir impressed us with a special speech in Telugu, Alia sang the Telugu version of Kesariya, from their film. The star-studded opening day couldn’t create much of an impact on the audience. Usually, the weekend episodes enjoy a good viewership, as host Nagarjuna roasts the contestants which is followed by the eviction sequence.

But it looks like the effect of the Asia Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan took a toll on the show’s premiere.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is receiving praise from all corners for his performance in Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Not to forget, the extended cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. The first part of the trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was released in theatres on September 9. Brahmastra has received mixed reactions from both critics as well as the audience. So far, the film has minted 300 crores at the box office. However, it is yet to reach a break even.

