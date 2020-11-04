Bigg Boss 6's Vishal Karwal Marries Girlfriend Heena in His Hometown Himanchal Pradesh

Actor and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Vishal Karwal married his girlfriend Heena on October 28, in his hometown Palampur, Himanchal Pradesh.

In an interaction with Times Of India, the actor said, “Heena and I dated way back in 2001 when I was a student in Chandigarh, but we lost touch eventually. I wished her on Instagram on her birthday on April 15 last year and got talking. We have been dating since. I have known her for 20 years of my life.”

The actor added that owing to the lockdown and the pandemic situation, they had planned to postpone the wedding to December. However, his family felt that it would be very cold in his hometown during that month. So, they went ahead with the original date. He said, “Around 100 people, including our relatives and my friends from Delhi and Mumbai, attended the wedding. The pre-wedding rituals — mehendi and shagun — took place on October 26 and 27, and the haldi took place on the morning of October 28.”

He also revealed his honeymoon plan. He said they will fly to Goa instead of Bali, which was their original planned destination.

Meanwhile, he has featured in shows like Rishton Se Badi Pratha and Shri Krishna among others.