Bigg Boss 7: Assualt Case Against Armaan Kohli to Re-Open, Confirms Sofia Hayat

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Armaan Kohli was in hot water back in 2013 when his co-contestant, British singer-actress Sofia Hayat accused him of physically assaulting her after a heated argument on the reality show. In December that year, Armaan was arrested by the Lonavala police from the Bigg Boss House but soon was released on bail of Rs 50,000.

Now, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, Sofia, who currently lives abroad, has revealed that the case has been reopened by the Mumbai police and that she might have to visit India soon for the legal formalities.

In a chat with ETimes, Sofia expressed shock that it has been taking so long for the case to reach any conclusion. She said that the case is being reopened after all these years and they (Police) are now going back to court.

“But they had the video footage to arrest him and now they want to know if I want to continue with the case which I want to do. So, now the case is going to reopen in Mumbai. The truth is never stressful for me,” she added. Sofia also further admitted that she had forgiven Armaan for the incident but also wants to set an example for victims of physical abuse.

She mentioned that Armaan has already apologized to her. “It has to continue until the law itself in India does something to change the fact that it is not ok to hit a woman. I hope they put some strict laws against violence against women regardless of whether it’s a celebrity or not,” she said and added: “I am actually shocked that it is still taking so long for any sort of conclusion, but obviously because Salman Khan got involved.”

Back in 2014, Sofia had filed an FIR at the Santacruz Police Station. The case was transferred to Lonavala Police. Based on the same, Armaan was arrested and was later released on bail. Armaan was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 54A(1)(III), 324, 509, 294 and 504, police had informed back then.

Meanwhile, Armaan is serving in jail after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested him last year for alleged possession of 1.2 grams of cocaine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.