Bigg Boss 8 Fame Dimpy Ganguly Welcomes Third Baby, Shares Experience of Water Birth

Bigg Boss 8 fame Dimpy Ganguly embraced motherhood for the third time as she welcomed her baby boy on July 27. She took to social media to share the news with her fans and followers and revealed that natural unmedicated water birth. She shared the news with a photo with her husband Rohit Roy, where both of them are holding a placard that has ‘It’s a boy’ written on it. Sharing her experience, she wrote, “We did it! A completely natural unmedicated water birth! This was by far the most awakening, empowering yet humbling and challenging experience of my life. I can blindly tell you now that the most amazing gift that we get in our lives is our bodies, if you trust your body, respect it enough to stay healthy our bodies can perform miracles! My previous two births were also natural but I didn’t think I had it in me to go completely unmedicated. However, little did I know that the strength that comes from within when you put your mind to it can move mountains, let alone give birth to a little baby!”

Her note continued, “We can’t thank our birthing team @hmsmirdifhospital for delivering our son safely. This experience has changed my life forever and I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy @acidxxx really showed up for us. I couldn’t have done it without you ❤️ We are so in love with our new little bundle of joy!👶 Introducing Rishaan Ganguly Roy. Born 27.07.2022 👼🎉.”

Take a look:

She also shared a video of her two kids meeting the little one.

Dimpy had announced her pregnancy in March this year. Dimpy is married to businessman Rohit Roy. She lives in Dubai with her family. Dimpy and Rohit tied the knot in November 2015. While their first child Reanna was born in June 2016, they became parents to their second child Aryaan in 2020. Dimpy was previously married to Rahul Mahajan. They got divorced in 2015 after five years of marriage.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here