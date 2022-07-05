Bigg Boss 9 Kannada: All You Need To Know About Kichcha Sudeep-Led Show

Bigg Boss, as a show, has been entertaining audiences for many years. And, there is some good news in store for Bigg Boss Kannada fans, who are waiting for the next season. The 9th season is expected to start in October and the shooting will commence in August. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was a huge success and was always on the top of the TRP charts.

There is a list of the expected contestants for the new season of the Bigg Boss Kannada that is going viral on social media platforms. The expected list includes Chandan Sharma, Vinay Kumar, Naveen Krishana, Asha Bhatt, Ravi Srivastava, Tarun Chandra, Namratha Gowda, Prema and others.

It was also rumoured that Kannada Bigg Boss 9 will stream on an OTT platform but no official confirmation was shared on the same. Rumours are also abuzz that the current season will not stream on Voot select like every year.

Showrunner and business head of Colors Kannada, Parameshwar Gundkal had told the media earlier that season 9 would take off as and when they are confident of having an uninterrupted run. The last season of the show had to be interrupted in between due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. This year, the makers are trying not to take any risk and will only start the show when they are sure and ready.

According to various reports, in the first or second week of August, there will be a mini-season of Bigg Boss Kannada, which will end in October and will stream only on Voot Select. Shortly after the mini-season, the main Season 9 will start, which will only be on Colors Kannada. This will continue for about 100 days.

Kichcha Sudeep has been hosting the show since season 1 and fans have always loved his performance as a host.

Presently, Kichcha Sudeep is busy promoting his upcoming film, Vikrant Rona.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.