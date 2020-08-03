Bigg Boss 9's Prince Narula Shares Romantic Birthday Wish For Wife Yuvika Chaudhary

Actor and Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula has shared romantic pictures with his wife, actress Yuvika Chaudhary and wished her a great birthday. Prince celebrated Yuvika’s birthday at home.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, “Happy wala birthday mera buggi @yuvikachaudhary tenu ana main pyar kara, ️i love u my beautiful crime . You make my life worth living . Tere nakhre jitne hai main kaint lagde aw .tu mere heer maine rab se manga tujhe har veervar peer baba se bhe manga tujhe ps Last picture thodi filmy hai dosto par bht pyari hai,” the Bigg Boss 9 winner captioned it.

Prince and Yuvika met on the reality show Bigg Boss 9, where the former emerged as the winner of the show.

Meanwhile, Prince, who has also won Roadies X2, is currently seen in Roadies Revolution as a gang leader. He has also featured in a TV show Badho Bahu.

On the other hand, Yuvika is known for her TV show Astitva Prem Kahani and for appearing in Bollywood movies like Om Shanti Om and Veer Di Wedding.