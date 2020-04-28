Bigg Boss and Roadies Winner Ashutosh Kaushik Gets Hitched On His Terrace Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Indian reality TV star and former Bigg Boss winner Ashutosh Kaushik has set up a new example for the lovebirds by tying the knot on his terrace in the presence of close family and friends.

The actor married his fiancee Arpita at the terrace of his house in Noida on Sunday during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

According to various reports, the couple had planned their wedding well in advance and did not want to delay it any further. The marriage took place in a simple manner, where even the pundit ji was spotted wearing a mask.

Ashutosh, who was the winner of the fifth season of Roadies in 2007 and the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008, revealed that he has donated the money collected during his wedding to the PM-CARES coronavirus fund.

The actor confirmed the news in an interview to TellyTalk. He said that marriage is a personal affair and he wanted it to take place in the presence of just close family members.

He said, “I donated the amount to the PM-CARES fund. Secondly, whatever I earn from the YouTube channel run by me, also goes to charity.” The actor, however, refrained from revealing the amount donated to the charity.

Ashutosh has also been a part of films such as Zila Ghaziabad and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli.

