Bigg Boss 'Begum' Arshi Khan Wins Award at Peace Conference in Sri Lanka

Model-turned-TV actress Arshi Khan is on cloud nine as her work got appreciated in Sri Lanka, and even bagged her an award. Arshi, who was one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss' last season, continues to win the hearts of audiences with her diverse skills.Arshi, who is quite active on social media, joined Wockhardt Foundation as their Peace Ambassador post her stint in Bigg Boss. Her association and hard work got recognized abroad and won her an award by the Centre of Peace Studies at the Global Peace Conference held in Sri Lanka.Speaking to News18 over the phone from Sri Lanka, Arshi Khan said, “I am glad that my work is getting noticed not only in India but abroad also. I am delighted to bag ‘Top Entertainer’ award at the Global Peace Conference. I am really thankful to the people who observed my work feel that I am worth this prestigious award.”On the professional front, Arshi is currently busy shooting for Colors’ TV serial Savitri Devi, in which she plays the character Nayantara.